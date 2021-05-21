30-year-old man in critical condition following shooting on Clinton Street in Buffalo

Buffalo police say a 30-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on Clinton Street, Friday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the 900-block of Clinton Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the man was transported to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and the shooting is believed to be targeted.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.