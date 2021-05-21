15-year-old boy arrested in Delray Beach fatal shooting

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Delray Beach, according to police.

Police department spokesman Ted White said officers responded to reports of gunfire at 802 Southeast Second Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Johnson St. Louis, 21, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

St. Louis was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

White said Delray Beach detectives, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, arrested the 15-year-old suspect.

Police said the teen will face a charge of first-degree murder.

