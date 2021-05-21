newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

15-year-old boy arrested in Delray Beach fatal shooting

By Scott Sutton
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IIqN_0a7R3EDk00

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this week in Delray Beach, according to police.

Police department spokesman Ted White said officers responded to reports of gunfire at 802 Southeast Second Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Johnson St. Louis, 21, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

St. Louis was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

White said Delray Beach detectives, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, arrested the 15-year-old suspect.

Police said the teen will face a charge of first-degree murder.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

3K+
Followers
920
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Avenue#Crime#At Scene Of Shooting#Police Detectives#Teen#U S Marshals#Delray Beach Detectives#Suspect#First Degree Murder#Multiple Gunshot Wounds#This Week#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:07 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of SW 6th Street, in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located one male; born, July 1979, deceased from a gunshot wounds, two other males; one born, October 1974 and one born, April 1963, were located suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals. The male; born, October 1974, succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the ER. The third male; born, April 1963, remains in critical condition.
Belle Glade, FLcbs12.com

Two men killed in triple shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting that left two men dead is under investigation in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Sunday night about shots fired on SW 6th Street near SW Avenue C. The first deputies on scene found a...
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Fatal Crash In Gleneagles Country Club, Pedestrian Struck In Front Of Home

Delray Beach Man Slammed By Car, Dies In Front Of Home. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a horrific crash in Gleneagles Country Club where he was struck by a car driven by an allegedly impaired driver. Jeffrey Alexander, 73, was hit with […] The article Fatal Crash In Gleneagles Country Club, Pedestrian Struck In Front Of Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Broward County, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Broward Sheriff’s Office Busts High End Auto Theft Ring, Recovers Car And Stolen Guns; Arrested Half Dozen People Including Several Juveniles

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) took down members of a suspected high end auto theft group last Monday which resulted in the arrests of seven people and the recovery of a luxury car and two stolen guns. According to authorities, on Monday, May...
Riviera Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Two people injured in stabbing at Phil Foster Memorial Park

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left two people injured Sunday night at Phil Foster Memorial Park. The Riviera Beach Police Department also responded to the scene. According to officials, neither of the victim's injuries were life-threatening. The sheriff's office says...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...