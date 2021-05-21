Colorado Springs police: 150 pieces of plywood taken from construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is in custody following a construction theft that happened early Friday morning.

At 4:50 a.m. officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were patrolling the area of Makalu Drive and Tochal Drive when they saw two vehicles leaving the area quickly with what appeared to be a large amount of lumber.

An officer was able to stop one of the vehicles, an SUV, and found approximately 70 pieces of plywood.

Police determined the lumber was taken from one of the home building sites on Odin Drive. According to police, 150 pieces of plywood were taken from the site, only 70 pieces were recovered.

The suspect, Oudan Barrera, was arrested and taken to the El Paso County jail on the charge of felony theft.

Homeowners in the area are asked to be on the lookout for thefts ad report any suspicious circumstances to CSPD by calling (719)-444-7000.

Due to the recent numerous incidents of construction theft in the area, CSPD says they have increased patrol in an attempt to stop the thefts.

