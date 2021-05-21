Can the Miami Heat shock the world again?

In the 2019-2020 season, the Miami Heat won 44 out of 73 games and finished as the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference. This season, the Heat won 40 out of 72 games and finished as the 6th seed in the Eastern conference. A quick glance at the team’s overall record this season compared to last would give off the impression that the team simply isn’t as good this year as they were last year. Many NBA and Heat fans alike had higher expectations of the team this season given last year’s inspiring NBA Finals run that took the league by storm. Contrary to popular belief, however, the 2021 Heat might be not only just as good as the 2020 Heat, but even better.