Texas Biennial Announces Artists, Venues

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of the Texas Biennial have announced the fifty-one artists and five venues that will be participating in its seventh edition, slated to run from September 1, 2021, through January 31, 2022. Titled “A New Landscape, a Possible Horizon,” the biennial is cocurated by artistic directors Evan Garza and Ryan K. Dennis and will for the first time feature artists whom the organizers have termed “Texpats”—“Texas natives and artists with deep connections to the Lone Star State working in any part of the world”—as well as international artists whose work takes Texas or its history as its subject matter. Further, whereas previous iterations of the biennial, founded in 2005 by Austin-based nonprofit Big Medium, took place in a single venue, this year’s version will be hosted by five venues in two cities.

