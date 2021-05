URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two central Illinois men are facing federal charges for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The suspects have been identified as Bruce J. Harrison and Douglas K. Wangler. Authorities said a tip identified Wangler as someone was in the Capitol on Jan. 6. In a Facebook Messenger video investigators obtained in connection to this tip, a man was seen standing between two sculptures while pumping a fist and chanting "U.S.A."