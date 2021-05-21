newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pocatello, ID

Children’s Mental Health Awareness Fun Run set Saturday

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATRc0_0a7R2TFc00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Children’s Mental Health Awareness Fun Run is set for Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.

The event, also known as the Wellness Wiggle, invites you to run, walk, ride, scoot, float or whatever moves you to wellness.

The first 150 to register and show on time are guaranteed to receive a free t-shirt, and a few more will be available first come first serve. You must be present to receive a T-shirt.

You can register HERE.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
178
Followers
118
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellness#Fun Time#Free Time#The Wellness Wiggle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Hero Fun Run benefits 7-year-old

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Costumes were on full display for Saturday's Hero Fun Run/Walk 5K and 10K in Idaho Falls, an exciting event to help benefit 7-year-old superhero Owen Hansen. Owen was recently diagnosed with the condition Ataxia Telangiectasia or “A-T”. A-T is a rare genetic neurodegenerative disorder that...
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls summer food program to begin Jun 6

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Students will have access to food all summer long, thanks to community partners. The New Day Lutheran Church, of Idaho Falls, is sponsoring the Idaho Falls Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with The United Way and of Bonneville County and Idaho Falls. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge.
Rigby, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Community recovery meeting for Rigby school shooting happening Monday

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Rigby Police are offering what they call a "community recovery meeting" for the families affected by the shooting at Rigby Middle School. On Monday, May 24, people are invited to attend Southfork Elementary School, located at 327 N 4100 E in Rigby, at 4 p.m. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Travis Bybee will offer tools for helping yourself and others recover from trauma.
Idaho StateKTVB

Hello Idaho: Preventing adverse childhood experiences

BOISE, Idaho — For children and adults alike, resilience in the face of struggle is important. Experts warn that ACEs - or Adverse Childhood Experiences - can cause problems that last well past the end of childhood. "If as a child you encounter these adverse childhood experiences you have a...
Pocatello, IDkidnewsradio.com

SIPH to hold free, family-based program Families Talking Together

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced free two-hour session classes, Families Talking Together (FTT), will be offered in person or virtually to parents in southeast Idaho. Families Talking Together is a family-based program designed to support effective parent-adolescent communication in order to delay the onset of sexual...
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

A Look At Idaho's Low Long-Term Mental Health Capacity For Kids

Idaho has one of the highest instances of childhood trauma in the U.S. In fact, research shows that children in only five other states have higher rates of trauma. If a child needs long term care to help them heal from their trauma, many — up to 120 per year — need to be sent to out of state facilities to get the help they need.
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

ISU COVID-19 testing site and vaccination clinic move locations

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and a decrease in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, the Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site will move locations on Monday. The site will move from the Holt Arena to Express Labs located at 444 Hospital Way Bldg. 100, Suite...
Pocatello, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Pocatello residents asked not to trap cats, Community Cat Program temporarily suspended

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Animal Services is asking citizens not to trap feral cats and bring them to the Pocatello Animal Shelter. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Animal Services’ trap-neuter-return program – known as the Community Cat Program – is temporarily suspended. Currently, Animal Services is unable to secure a veterinarian to perform the spay and neuter surgeries due to the increased demand for veterinary services across the region. Staff asks citizens to hold off trapping cats at this time.
Idaho Statekmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of wearing a helmet

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says recovered cases are calculated as any person who has not died 30 days after their symptoms started. On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Missing Tiger Found in Texas. Updated: May. 15, 2021...
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho Humane Society: 'I found a baby bird, now what?'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Humane Society says springtime is nesting season for birds, and it is normal to see baby birds running around. "You've probably started seeing all the baby birds running around. Although some may seem lost or too young to be alone, mom is often nearby. We have started receiving an influx of calls from Good Samaritans worried about birds they think are distressed or injured. Although we appreciate people being on the lookout and wanting to help, it can take away from actual emergency calls if the animal is not in danger," a spokesperson said on Facebook.
Pocatello, IDkidnewsradio.com

Pocatello Animal Services to host rabies vaccination clinic May 15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – You can get your furry friend protected against rabies for just $10 on Saturday, May 15. Pocatello Animal Services and Aiding to Adoption Rescue will be holding a rabies vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs.