The Kearney County Health Services Board of Trustees approved several purchases that will utilize stimulus funds during the April 28 meeting. Radiology Director Jessica Landers explained the proposed Siemens Radiography Detector purchase. With the increased number of patients, the single detector used for both the mobile and stationary radiology units in the facility isn’t enough. With this purchase both patient wait times and infection control risk will be decreased. The board approved the purchase of a Siemens Radiography Detector for $40,635.