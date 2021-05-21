newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

NAACP wants federal investigation in Elizabeth City to go beyond Andrew Brown's death

By Bryan Mims, WRAL reporter
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elizabeth City, N.C. — Civil rights leaders called on the FBI Friday to expand its investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr. to include the patterns and practices of local authorities. The move comes days after District Attorney Andrew Womble cleared three Pasquotank County deputies of wrongdoing in Brown's...

www.wral.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
25K+
Followers
27K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Attorneys#Justice Charges#Fbi#Federal Charges#Capitol Shooting#Superior Court#Capitol Broadcasting Co#Naacp Officials#Rev William Barber#District Attorney Womble#Petitioned Friday#N C#Drug Charges#Authorities#Wrongdoing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Asheville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Courts denies motion to halt Confederate monument demolition

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An appeals court in North Carolina has denied an emergency motion to halt the ongoing demolition of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument in downtown Asheville. The Citizen-Times reports that Friday's decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals is a blow to last ditch efforts by a historic...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WRAL News

AP: Top cop in Black man's deadly arrest withheld cam video

NEW ORLEANS — In perhaps the strongest evidence yet of an attempted cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, the ranking Louisiana State Police officer at the scene falsely told internal investigators that the Black man was still a threat to flee after he was shackled, and he denied the existence of his own body camera video for nearly two years until it emerged just last month.
EducationPosted by
WRAL News

House Democrats urge funding to comply with NC schools suit

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina can’t wait any longer on costly improvements to public education in light of court rulings that declare the state hasn’t met constitutional obligations, Democratic lawmakers and education advocates said Monday. Sponsors of a House measure that would take the first steps to carry out a...
Goldsboro, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Dismembered human remains discovered in Goldsboro

Goldsboro, N.C. — A Wayne County man says he found a dismembered and discarded body in his driveway, just blocks from downtown Goldsboro. As of Monday night, the Goldsboro Police Department is being tight-lipped about details, but Rodney Daniels says he is still in shock from the discovery. He says...
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Former Firebirds employee files legal complaint against restaurant

Durham, N.C. — A former Firebirds Wood Fired Grill employee says she was sexually harassed and wrongfully terminated from the Durham location of the Charlotte-based chain, according to a complaint filed Friday in Durham County Superior Court. Brianne Ellis worked as a server from August 2018 through April 2019, according...
Lexington, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them

LEXINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina deputies shot and killed an armed man who fired at them last weekend, a sheriff's office said. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responding on Saturday to a report of multiple people exchanging gunfire were directed to the suspect, The Dispatch of Lexington reported Monday. The man, identified as Adam Hartley, was tracked to the back yard of a home on N.C. Highway 150. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had a firearm and what was termed “an edged weapon.”
Columbia, SCPosted by
WRAL News

Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weeklong manhunt for a suspect wanted in the killings of four people ended without another shot fired Monday morning as hundreds of officers surrounded him in South Carolina, authorities said. Neither Tyler Terry nor the more than 300 officers searching for him were hurt during his...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

NC Democrats' bill would fund $5.6 billion education equity plan

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers have filed a bill to implement the multibillion-dollar action plan to increase students’ access to “sound basic” and “high quality” education. House Bill 946 calls for $5.6 billion in new spending through mid-2028, largely on efforts to increase funding for low-wealth school districts and...
Minneapolis, NCPosted by
WRAL News

George Floyd's family holds rally, march in brother's memory

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of George Floyd’s family, and others who lost loved ones to police encounters, joined activists and citizens in Minneapolis for a march that was one of several events planned nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. Hundreds of people gathered for the rally Sunday in...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
MinoritiesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...