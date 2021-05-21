newsbreak-logo
Illusione MC Slam Returns to R. Field Wine Co.

By Charlie Minato
 3 days ago

In 2014, Illusione debuted its Cigars Privé series with an exclusive release for Hawaii’s R. Field Wine Co. Now, that cigar is back for its second release. The Illusione MC Slam 2 Redux is the same blend as the original MC Slam, though Illusione’s Dion Giolito said the tobacco is from a different crop year. That means it uses a Mexican San Andrés wrapper over a Nicaraguan binder and Nicaraguan fillers. That includes tobaccos from both Estelí and Jalapa, Nicaragua. It is produced at Tabacos Valle de Jalapa S.A. in Estelí.

