Illusione MC Slam Returns to R. Field Wine Co.

The partnership between Junghans and designer Max Bill began with a beautifully simple kitchen clock that was originally released in 1956. Max Bill on the design of the clock: "the piece had to feature numerals. The hours on the minute track – and the minute markers on the timer. Why? The kitchen clock is usually the only wall clock in the household. From this, children are introduced to the concept of time, they learn how to read their first numbers and how hours and days are arranged, and this should make them as bright and cheerful as the beautiful kitchenware around them.“