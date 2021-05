Every once in awhile, Lorne Michaels likes to pivot away from the comedian/actor/musician/sports star host template that Saturday Night Live has used for the last 46 years, and throw in a wild card who generates headlines and maybe lures in a different audience to the late night comedy institution. Think Rudy Giuliani, Steve Forbes, and Donald Trump. Having an episode totally bomb is an acceptable outcome if people are talking about it, but in Michaels' eyes, being boring and forgettable is the worst SNL sin. And in that light, this weekend's SNL — hosted by Elon Musk, a billionaire — was probably a win for Michaels, despite being one of the worst episodes I've seen in years.