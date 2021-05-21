Gavin Huneke achieves Eagle Scout status

Jake Carless, a member of South Pasadena Boy Scout Troop 7, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank of Boy Scouts of America. Carless began his scouting career in the first grade with South Pasadena Cub Scout Den 7, where he earned the Arrow of Light. He has earned a total of 21 Merit Badges, with his favorite being Life Saving. Jake says that the Life Saving Merit Badge is useful because, “I feel like I would be able to help someone in distress.” For his Eagle Project, Jake designed and built 3 raised garden beds for South Pasadena High School and planted them with vegetables. Carless says,”It was a real challenge working on my eagle project during Covid. However, with the support of Janet Anderson, our school principal, and other community members, I managed to get the materials I needed and access to the school so that I could complete this project.”