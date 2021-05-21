newsbreak-logo
Gavin Huneke achieves Eagle Scout status

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoy Scout Troop #39 of Cannon Falls is proud to announce that Gavin Huneke has earned the highest rank possible as a Boy Scout. On May 16, Huneke earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Eagle Scout is a challenging rank to earn that requires leadership within the Troop, camping, other skill development, and a commitment to the Scout Law.

