All accessibility features in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Accessibility features in video games have drummed up a lot of conversation in the past few years, and for good reason. Games should be readily accessible to anyone, and everyone should have the opportunity to experience these great adventures without having to worry about a disability (no matter how serious) holding them back. Recently, development teams are paying much closer attention to making their games feel as inclusive as possible. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the latest to come forward and tout their options that should make the game playable for as many people as possible. Even better, activating these features does not disable trophies you can earn in the game, so there are no ill feelings if you need to use them. Here is a current list of all accessibility features available in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.