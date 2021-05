As a concerned grandparent, I am voicing my feelings about what Buffalo is letting happen to this community. When I came to Dallas County, I was impressed with what appeared to be a strong religious community, but as my grandchildren have advanced through the grades, it is becoming more evident that not only do the educators want to just dominate the lives of this rising generation during the five days designated for education, but are wanting to take, by intimidation, the days that should be for family activities and bonding. From what I have seen and witnessed, some of the educators are demanding the students appear at extra-curricular functions, or it will have a serious effect on their grade.