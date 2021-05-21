newsbreak-logo
Los Angeles County, CA

'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to stand trial on rape charges

By Sarah Polus
msn.com
 3 days ago

A judge ruled Friday that actor Danny Masterson of "That '70s Show" must stand trial on three rape charges stemming from 2001 and 2003, The Associated Press reports. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo made the decision after four days of testimony by the three accusers, who each claimed the actor assaulted them in his home.

