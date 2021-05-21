newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Oregon reports 7 more COVID deaths, 504 new cases

By KGW Staff
 3 days ago

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 504 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven new deaths due to the virus. Oregon's death toll is now 2,613 people. Oregon has now administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

