May 11th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Right into the non-title action this week. The match stems from Theory’s interaction with Scarlett last week. Most of this went exactly as you’d expect. Kross mostly shrugged off whatever Theory threw at him in the early stages but then Theory got in enough offense with the help of Johnny Gargano to make it not a squash. Still, Kross put him down with the Kross Jacket or whatever he calls his mediocre finisher in 6:03. It did just what it needed to do and was fine enough. [**]