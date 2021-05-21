newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

A Warm May Weekend...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER... A warm and rather humid weekend is in store for Michiana, and it will continue this way into next week. Like I’ve been saying, this is NOT “oppressive heat like July”, but definitely warm for May. If you have to work, or exercise, outdoors, it will feel humid, otherwise many of you will probably enjoy the warmth. There is a slight chance for a shower in Michigan Saturday morning, and a slight chance for a thunderstorm late Sunday north of US-6. We could definitely use some rain, and next week looks like an increasing chance to get some...the best chance Wednesday as a cool front comes through...

www.wndu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
South Bend, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wndu#Wsw#Rain#Summer Like Weather#Heat#Outdoors#Wind#Michiana#Store#Ind#Exercise#Us 6#July#Ssw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
South Bend, INWNDU

First Alert Forecast: Warmer with Scattered Showers Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Cloudy for most of the day with temperatures getting into the upper 60s to near 70 by the afternoon. During the morning we have the chance for scattered showers in the southern parts of the area. Then mainly cloudy with a sprinkle later in the afternoon. High of 70.
Indiana Statewvpe.org

Brood X Has Arrived In Indiana. What Now?

Brood X cicadas began emerging over the weekend in southern Indiana, marking the beginning of a month-long natural event that only comes around once every 17 years. Researchers predict Bloomington will be one of the places hardest-hit by the periodical cicadas, with millions expected to emerge over the next couple of days to begin molting and mating.
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

The Hike To Indiana’s Pretty Little Strahl Lake Is Short And Sweet

If there’s one state park in Indiana that usually seems to stick out above the others as particularly beautiful and captivating, it’s Brown County State Park (okay, that, and probably Indiana Dunes, too). At Brown County State Park, there are dozens of awe-inspiring hiking and walking trails for you to explore. There are two lakes at the park, and the hike to one of them is short, sweet, and mostly easy. It might just top the list of great short hikes in Indiana!
South Bend, INWNDU

More Summer-like Weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WARMS UP FOR GOOD... As we do some years, we’re going to go from frost to summer in a week, and we probably stay there for the rest of May. And by the time you get to June, it’s hard to be too cool. The big question is rain. We have a “chance” to get some rain just about every day, but most areas probably won’t. Our first chance is this weekend. I would estimate that maybe 30% of us get a light shower or 2...the rest of the area stays dry. Later next week will be a more summer-like weather pattern, with warmth, higher humidity, and a pop-up thunderstorm in some areas each day...
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Headlines in History: 1964 widening of Portage Avenue hits another roadblock

What was making news in our area during this week in years past? The History Museum offers these newspaper excerpts to give you an idea. May 16, 1901: “Armour & Co. will enter the wholesale fruit field in South Bend about the middle of June. The company has been arranging at its headquarters in Chicago for some time to handle California and other fruits in connection with its immense meat business and it is expected that it will enter the South Bend field through its local house about the time stated.” — The South-Bend Daily Tribune.
South Bend, INnd.edu

Sunny Days in South Bend

The sun is finally beginning to peek through the clouds and the temperatures are rising. Whether it’s a good time for the next couple of weeks or you find yourself staying in the 46556 for the summer, South Bend offers a number of fun warm weather attractions and opportunities that you may not know about.
South Bend, INWNDU

Rask family donates fountains at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts hosted a grand opening ceremony for the new Rask Family Fountains at Howard Park Friday night. “I spent twenty-something years in Hawaii so water is quite important in Hawaii...We started off with the Studebaker Foundation in Leeper Park, which we can see from our balcony,” said donor Robby Rask.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
South Bend, IN22 WSBT

Leeper Park hosting 'Kids to Parks Day' this afternoon

Leeper Park in South Bend is hosting ‘Kids to Parks’ day today! The national day aims at encouraging families to get active and to connect with nature. WSBT 22’s Lauren Becker spoke to Director of Recreational Experiences Jonathan Jones at Leeper Park in the videos above. Watch the video above...
South Bend, INSouth Bend Tribune

Pet of the Week: Roxy and Lucy

Meet Roxy and Lucy, the Pets of the Week who are available at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. These two sisters need a special home. Lucy is sweet and independent. She’s 5 years old and although she’s almost 120 pounds, she’s a gentle giant. Lucy relies on Roxy, and the two of them are always together. Roxy, who’s about 5, is more outgoing and lends Lucy her confidence. A quiet home with no children would be ideal.
South Bend, INabc57.com

HealthLinc and South Bend Cubs Host COVID-19 Vaccination Day

HealthLinc and the South Bend Cubs are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination day on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Four Winds Field. You can register for a vaccination at the HealthLinc table at the South Bend Cubs games May 18-22 or by calling 219-872-6200 ext 6203. Walk-ins are welcome as well.
South Bend, INWNDU

Mega Millions jackpot hits $430 million

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Someone out there may become a multi-millionaire tonight. The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $430 million. According to the lottery, this is only the second time it has surpassed the $400 million mark during the month of May. The jackpot has been rolling since...