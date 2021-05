Tamina & Natalya defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) to become champions. I love them showing Bret Hart's tweet to promote the women's tag title match. Reginald gets ejected quickly. "Natalya's been getting hear ASS BEAT during the break"- bless you Pat McAfee. Natalya gets worked over hard, but German Suplexes Shayna outside. Tamina wins on Nia with a Superfly Splash. Good for Tamina. This is by far the best run of her career. Reinvented herself, switched things up and got rewarded. Very cool for her and Natalya. Smackdown's active women's division officially has 8 women in it right now.