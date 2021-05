When we welcomed in 2020, few of us could imagine how our world was about to change. We awoke on the 1st of January to a heady mix of hangovers and hope for a new year and a new decade. What promised to be a celebration of our technological advances would soon dissipate in an almost surreal realization of our complete and utter vulnerability. Nature was about to deliver a masterclass in supremacy, leaving no one in doubt as to who really rules our little cosmic ball.