NFL

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

By New England Patriots
Patriots.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Gaffney spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with New England and then part of the 2016 season on the practice squad. Adrian...

www.patriots.com
