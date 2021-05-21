newsbreak-logo
Baxter Depot Keeping L&N Caboose in the Community

By Betsy Scarisbrick
newstalk941.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of the Baxter Depot reached out to Cookeville about the L&N Caboose because they wanted to keep it local. President Glenn Jones said the group would get to work moving the caboose after Cookeville city council approved the move Thursday night. “I remember in 1986 when they actually...

newstalk941.com
