A federal judge ruled that an Alabama man must remain in police custody after it was revealed he intended to make contact with Senator Ted Cruz before the deadly Capitol riot.Lonnie Coffman, 70, is currently being indicted on 17 counts following the attack on the Capitol on 6 January. He was arrested mere hours afterwards. The resident of Falkville pleaded not guilty on all counts. However, despite this, “the record evidence strongly indicates that Mr Coffman ‘engaged in prior planning before arriving at the Capitol’ and ‘came to Washington, DC with the intention of causing mayhem and disrupting the...