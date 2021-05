Students in Alabama will now be able to practice yoga at school for the first time in nearly 30 years, but state lawmakers say “namaste” will stay out of the classroom. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill Thursday that will allow public school boards across the state to decide if they’d like to offer a yoga class for K-12 students, upending a 1993 Alabama State School Board of Education ban on the mind and body exercise, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.