WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education launched a major outreach campaign to millions of students who are now eligible for a monthly discount on broadband internet service under a temporary program administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The campaign will inform millions of families with children participating in the free or reduced-price lunch or school breakfast program, and 6.5 million Pell Grant recipients that they are now eligible for the discount of up to $50 per month. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands can receive a discount of up to $75 per month.