'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Recalls 'Special' Alex Trebek Moment Goofing off During Tournament of Champions

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! guest host Buzzy Cohen recalled the moment he and his fellow competitors goofed off with the late Alex Trebek during the 2017 Tournament of Champions in an interview the show released last week. Cohen and the other competitors performed a special dance during their introduction, inspiring Trebek to walk out on the stage while doing The Robot. Cohen is now hosing the 2021 Tournament of Champions, which continues through May 28.

popculture.com
