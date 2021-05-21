'Jeopardy!' Guest Host Buzzy Cohen Recalls 'Special' Alex Trebek Moment Goofing off During Tournament of Champions

Jeopardy! producer, Mike Richards, says the permanent host will be announced this summer. Back in November, after a battle with pancreatic cancer, longtime host, Alex Trebek, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. Following the passing of Trebek, the trivia show announced that a string of celebrities, such as Aaron Rogers, Dr. Oz, and Anderson Cooper, would guest host the series until a permanent host was named. Recently, it was announced that Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton will guest host Jeopardy! in July after an online petition garnered support from celebrities and fans alike. Now, it appears the era of revolving guest hosts could soon be over.