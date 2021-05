Instagram lets you browse the feed, explore new posts, follow people and message them and so on both its mobile and desktop client. The only feature that’s not available on the desktop/web client is the ability to post a photo or a video. Turns out, Instagram is testing out a feature that would let you post images and videos on Instagram via the desktop/web client. It was tipped by a leakster Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter where he mentioned that the feature is under testing phase and it is still a lot of time to get it on a mass scale.