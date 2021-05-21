newsbreak-logo
Alright Alright! Matthew McConaughey Posts A Shirtless Throwback Photo Of Himself From 1988 Proving He's Always Been A Hunk

By Molly Claire Goddard
Ok Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways the handsome stud! Matthew McConaughey is proving that his devastating good looks are timeless!. The How To Loose A Guy In 10 Days star shared a throwback snap to his Instagram on Thursday, May 21 of him in 1988. The photo shows the good looking author shirtless, rocking a pair of cowboy boots while sitting on top of a cooler and drinking a beer.

