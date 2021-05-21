Alright Alright! Matthew McConaughey Posts A Shirtless Throwback Photo Of Himself From 1988 Proving He's Always Been A Hunk

It kind of has to be said even though it’s probably been said over and over, Matthew McConaughey is a natural actor and he is one of the best in the business at what he does. I don’t mean he’s a natural in the sense that he’s so talented that he doesn’t have to read the script or that he trumps everyone around him just because he’s so great. No, not all. He’s a natural actor in that he reads his script, over and over as he looks for the best way to do something, the most natural way to make the scene appear as it should. He takes in everything and makes it feel as though the scene is actually happening in real life, creating something that feels so natural that it might as well be real for all that he puts into it. Those that he works with tend to make this feeling stretch out quite a bit sometimes and can emulate Matthew and even compliment him in such a big way that they end up becoming every bit as good as he is at times. It doesn’t always happen this way, but McConaughey’s acting is so on point most times that it almost feels as if he drags everyone into the world with him when he’s acting in a movie, pulling them into every scene in a kind of seamless way that, if one allows it, can make them feel as though they’re in the scene as well. Some might attribute this to great directing and great dialogue, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong, but at the same time, Matthew still has the ability to draw people in since he gets so into the scene and his character that it’s tough not to simply fall into the act and enjoy it no matter what else is going on.