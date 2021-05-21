newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Biden's next big giveaway starts in July — will Congress finally start telling him 'No'?

New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another batch of federal payouts starts in July, giving economists more cause for concern about the avalanche of spending under President Joe Biden. Biden’s $1.9 trillion “COVID relief” package included an expanded, refundable child tax credit of up to $300 a month per child that will cover 88 percent of the nation’s kids. In July, 39 million families will start getting paid automatically on the 15th of every month.

