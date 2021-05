WASHINGTON -- Thursday, May 13, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office District of. An active duty U.S. Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico was arrested today in Virginia and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.