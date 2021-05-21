MAMMOTH WVH Releases Lyric Video For “Mammoth” Single

With less than 4 weeks remaining until the global release of the self-titled debut, Mammoth WVH is releasing the sixth song from the album. The song “Mammoth” is now available via all digital service providers today and fans that pre-order the record digitally will get an instant download of the song along with the previously released “Distance,” “You’re To Blame,” Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over” and “Feel.” Wolfgang Van Halen describes “Mammoth” as the song that most encompasses the overall vibe of the debut album. The song is a driving rock track with inspirational lyrics that Wolfgang sings: “Hey you. Anything is possible. You’re not the only one. Yeah. Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable and prove them wrong.” A lyric video featuring classic black & white footage of people watching TV as the lyrics roll on screen is now available and can be seen here: https://found.ee/MammothLyricVideo.