newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

MAMMOTH WVH Releases Lyric Video For “Mammoth” Single

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than 4 weeks remaining until the global release of the self-titled debut, Mammoth WVH is releasing the sixth song from the album. The song “Mammoth” is now available via all digital service providers today and fans that pre-order the record digitally will get an instant download of the song along with the previously released “Distance,” “You’re To Blame,” Don’t Back Down,” “Think It Over” and “Feel.” Wolfgang Van Halen describes “Mammoth” as the song that most encompasses the overall vibe of the debut album. The song is a driving rock track with inspirational lyrics that Wolfgang sings: “Hey you. Anything is possible. You’re not the only one. Yeah. Let ‘em think you’re unremarkable and prove them wrong.” A lyric video featuring classic black & white footage of people watching TV as the lyrics roll on screen is now available and can be seen here: https://found.ee/MammothLyricVideo.

www.iconvsicon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Clint Lowery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debut Album#Pop Music#Song Lyrics#The Black Album#Classic Music#Nbc News#Active Rock Radio#Jason Price Jason Price#Mammoth Wvh#Releases#Inspirational Lyrics#Album Opener#Memorable Hooks#Vocalist#Bonus Track#Pre Order#Vibe#Material#Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lyric Video
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Wolfgang Van Halen Drops Sixth ‘Mammoth WVH’ Song ‘Mammoth’

Wolfgang Van Halen has just released "Mammoth," the sixth song off his forthcoming self-titled debut album under the Mammoth WVH moniker. The track follows the release of the previous Mammoth WVH tracks "Distance," "You're to Blame," "Don't Back Down," "Think It Over" and "Feel," which should provide fans with a fair snapshot of what to expect from the full 14-song record.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: Ponder releases single & music video for “Foundation”

Ponder is the one-man, singer-songwriter project, constructed by Joseph Barnum. As a fresh 21-year-old, Barnum is ready for Ponder to enter a new chapter in his musical career. This Friday, he is releasing the first single and music video “Foundation” from his upcoming EP “Trouble in the Self-View,” which will be out in June of 2021.
Musicnextmosh.com

Crypta drop new single + lyric video, “Starvation”

Brazilian / Dutch death metal unit Crypta is ready for another round-house kick and unveils their second single, “Starvation”, off their upcoming debut album, along with an official lyric video. Their long awaited first full-length – ‘Echoes Of The Soul’ – will be released on June 11, 2021 via Napalm Records.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

JD Reynolds’ “Whatever” Lyric Video Out Now

“If you haven’t heard the name of JD Reynolds, you’re missing out on fantastic talent. The singer-songwriter is debuting her new single titled “Whatever,” which is just the new music fix you’re needing.”. – Trevor Perkins, Country Sway. NASHVILLE, Tenn.– Country singer/songwriter JD Reynolds sets the scene for a spicy...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Hannah May Allison Releases Music Video For New Single “Safe”

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Nashville Singer-songwriter Hannah May Allison releases the music video for her brand new single, “Safe.” Produced by Zachary Manno and co-written with Cliff Downs, the upbeat country/pop single was released on April 30th, and explores all of the feelings and obstacles that come with a new relationship. Shot at The East Nashville Greenhouse, the lush greenery and soft lighting created the perfect ambiance for the music video, which was beautifully filmed by Acacia Evans.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

POWERWOLF Releases Music Video For New Single 'Beast Of Gévaudan'

German metallers POWERWOLF will release their new album, "Call Of The Wild", on July 9 via Napalm Records. The first single from the LP, "Beast Of Gévaudan", takes the listener on an impressive journey into the depths of historical France, while the majestically staged music video and its stunning visuals make hearts beat faster just after the first few seconds.
Musicvhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Favorite Mammoth WVH Track, Recalls Good Times In Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen said his favorite Mammoth WVH Track is one fans haven’t heard yet. “I’m really proud of [the song] ‘Stone’,” said Wolfgang when asked by Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson to nominate his favorite track from Mammoth WVH, the album due out on June 11th. “I don’t really count ‘Distance’ because it’s a bonus track, ‘Stone’ is the one I consider the album closer so I really wanted to go for broke and make an epic song.”
Music98online.com

Listen to new music from Beartooth, Mammoth WVH, Corey Taylor & more

Here are a few of this New Music Friday’s offerings from the hard rock world. Beartooth has released “Fed Up,” another song off the band’s upcoming album, Below. It’s the fourth track to be released from the record, following “The Past Is Dead,” “Devastation” and “Hell of It.” Below will arrive in full on June 25.
Musicthelaseronline.com

Wolfgang Van Halen streams lyric video for his latest track ‘Mammoth’

Wolfgang Van Halen has released a lyric video for the song “Mammoth”. The track comes from his solo project Mammoth WVH’s self-titled debut album, which will be released on June 11th. Wolfgang — the former Van Halen bassist and son of Eddie Van Halen — says that the new track...
Musicmetalinjection

MAMMOTH WVH Streams New Song "Mammoth"

Mammoth WVH, the new project headed up by Wolfgang Van Halen, is now streaming a new song called "Mammoth". The song has some serious radio rock vibes alongside some very shreddy, melodious riffs and a massively uplifting chorus (both tonally and lyrically). Seriously, Wolfgang Van Halen better keep this project up after the debut album is out. This is great!
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Great Lake Swimmers release lyric video for “I Became Awake”

Great Lake Swimmers just released their new LP, Live At The Redeemer 2007, via Bandcamp on May 7, 2021. Next, the album will also be released on vinyl double LP and on digital platforms via (weewerk). Live At The Redeemer 2007 was recorded right at the end of the band’s Canadian spring tour of 2007, just days before the group continued on to embark on a full European tour to support the newly released album Ongiara.
MusicSlate

Meet the Twentysomething Behind Weezer’s New Classic Rock Record

I’m no music industry expert, but it’s hard to imagine anyone being more fun to hang out with in a recording session than Suzy Shinn. The two-time Grammy-nominated producer, composer, and engineer’s vibrant personality immediately draws you in (even via Zoom), and her dynamic storytelling qualities clearly aren’t contained only within the songs she creates.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Exclusive Video Premiere: Onoleigh Releases Debut Single “Ghost Stories” with Beautiful Animated Lyric Video

The release of Onoleigh’s debut single “Ghost Stories,” out tomorrow (5/21), has been long anticipated by the Illinois native. The country singer-songwriter followed her dreams to Nashville and has worked hard alongside producer Brandon Hood (Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Jimmie Allen) to bring “Ghost Stories” to her fans. Her upcoming EP will feature songs that Onoleigh co-wrote with Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), John Oates (Hall and Oates), and Hood. Today, Onoleigh is premiering “Ghost Stories” and the official lyric video exclusively with The Country Note.
Musicnextmosh.com

Amorphis share “House of Sleep” live lyric video

While concerts and cheering crowds seem to be a long-lost echo from the past these days, melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis bring back some of the life and incomparable energy that many of us have been missing so desperately. Recorded during a special hometown show that took place on December 7th, 2019, little did the Finns know that this would be one of their last concerts before the pandemic outbreak in early 2020. With 15 tracks in total and a running time of over one and a half hours, Amorphis takes you on a journey through their past, showcasing their best songs from the last 30 years that saw the band turn into one of Finland’s finest metal exports.
Musicmetalinjection

RED FANG Gets Wrecked On Pizza In New Song "Why"

Red Fang is here today to tell you the sad tale of Arnie Von Party, a pizza parlor mascot who just wants pizza. Coupled with crunchy riffs and an excellent music video that only Red Fang could dream up, the whole thing is perfect. "Whoa!!! This video is JAM-PACKED with...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Migos Release New Single & Video ‘Straightenin’: Watch

Their appearances on Quality Control: Control The Streets, Volume 2 aside, Migos haven’t released their own album project since CULTURE II dropped over three years ago, which feels like a decade ago with everything that’s happened in the past year. Initially, their next album wasn’t going to be the third...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

BTS releases new English-language single and video, 'Butter'

SEOUL, May 21 (UPI) -- K-pop superstars BTS released their second English-language single, "Butter," on Friday, an upbeat dance-pop track that band leader RM said he hoped would be "the summer song for 2021." The new single looks to follow up on the enormous success of BTS' previous foray into...