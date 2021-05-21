newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

“Moving on”- Dana White has another suggestion for Jon Jones

By Gerard Crispin
Posted by 
Media Referee
Media Referee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jon Jones and Dana White have had a love-hate relationship since ages. Jones is without a doubt the greatest light-heavyweight of all time. He has 14 wins to his light-heavyweight title debut resume, out of which 11 were consecutive. After beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 last year, ‘Bones’ decided...

www.mediareferee.com
Media Referee

Media Referee

Fernandina Beach, FL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We aim to bring you is unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about different sports like WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1 and Football

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#White Men#Cameroonian#Tmz Sports#Ufc News#Ages Jones#Belt#Love#Face#Bones#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou responds to Jon Jones “motivate me more” request: “I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny… if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost.”

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Jon Jones, this after ‘Bones’ requested ‘The Predator’ motivate him more for a potential fight. The promotions former light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), was expected to face the winner of UFC 260’s Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic rematch. However, after Ngannou...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez sends emotional message to Dana White: ‘You can’t meet with your boy?’

Diego Sanchez has seen his lengthy run in the UFC come to an abrupt and unceremonious end ahead of what was to be a bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone this Saturday. After being released from the promotion following a 16-year tenure, Sanchez began leaking some footage of and audio from his current coach, Joshua Fabia. Ultimately, the problematic nature of the entire scenario was seemingly too much for the UFC to continue having “The Nightmare” on the roster.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Nick Diaz Looks Ready To Fight, More News | Social Media Roundup

Ready to fight again, Nick Diaz looks like he still has something left in the tank — Fightful has all the latest social media news here for your viewing. After announcing his intentions to fight again, Nick Diaz appears to be in the best shape of his career. The 37-year-old, who was suspended by USADA for years, is ready to show what he can do. Diaz posted a video of him training, even with no specific opponent in mind for him.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones is possible, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White says a matchup between former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former 205lbs kingpin Jon Jones is possible. Miocic recently lost his belt when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March, but he remains one of the top heavyweights in the sport and has given no indication yet that he will be retiring despite the brutal KO loss. Ngannou is currently set to take on Derrick Lewis in a rematch that marks his first title defense, which means that Jones — who was originally set to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis — is currently on the sidelines waiting for a fight to be booked. With both Miocic and Jones both without opponents and with both men looking to fight for the heavyweight belt, a matchup with them is possible.
Combat SportsSherdog

Defining Moments: Brandon Vera

Brandon Vera was tabbed by many as a future champion during his early days in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It took him a little longer to climb that mountain than expected, but “The Truth” has reigned atop One Championship’s heavyweight division since 2015. Though he has competed infrequently since claiming...
UFChotnewhiphop.com

Dana White Shuts Down Any Chance Of Working With Jake & Logan Paul

Dana White is one of the most outspoken presidents in professional sports and when it comes to protecting the integrity of MMA, he seems to have a chip on his shoulder. He has been especially protective over the last few months as the likes of Logan and Jake Paul have been inserting themselves into the boxing world. Jake recently fought MMA fighter Ben Askren and he wants a shot at other UFC fighters like Conor McGregor.
UFCmmanews.com

Kayla Harrison & Dana White Appear Very Open To UFC Negotiations

Kayla Harrison has a simple solution to Dana White’s uncertainty of whether she’s UFC ready, which is for the UFC boss to pay her to find out. Kayla Harrison has staked her claim to being the baddest woman in any room she’s in. Given that she is training partners with UFC double-champion Amanda Nunes, that’s quite the bold claim. So much so that many people would love to see her back it up in the UFC.
UFCBirmingham Star

Dana White uncertain of Nick Diaz's desire to fight again

UFC president Dana White isn't sold on Nick Diaz's desire to return to competition. The 37-year-old Diaz, who hasn't fought since UFC 183 in January 2015, met with White to discuss a comeback after UFC 261 last month in Jacksonville, Fla. "It went good," White told ESPN of that meeting....
UFCfightsports.tv

Dana White: We’ve Moved On From Jon Jones Fighting Francis Ngannou

UFC President Dana White insists the UFC has decided to move on from Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones. Jones has been calling for more money in order to take a bout with Ngannou. White has claimed that Jones wants $30 million guaranteed to fight Ngannou. It’s a number that the UFC is unwilling to meet.
UFCBloody Elbow

With record UFC revenue, the Dana White Show is here to stay.

With the UFC posting a record $890 million in revenue, comprising 90% of Endeavor's sports business, the stakeholders are coming to the only self-evident conclusion: the model is working. This means two important things, in my estimation. 1. The Dana White Show is here to stay, and unionization is unlikely.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones trolls UFC president Dana White during his Instagram live session

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones trolled UFC president Dana White during his recent Instagram live session. Jones and the UFC are currently involved in public contract negotiations for a future fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones has said on social media that the UFC’s initial offer of $8 to $10 million was “way too low” for a fight of this magnitude, and so the UFC and Jones are having a hard time coming to a deal as the promotion does not want to meet Jones’ request of $30 million for the fight. We have seen the contract negotiations play out in public over the last few months and will continue to do so going forward as Jones is one of the UFC’s biggest stars and this is a huge story in MMA.
UFC7upsports.com

Dana White Recalls Impressive Story of Michael Chandler and His UFC Debut

Dana White has always been full of praises for Michael Chandler. Following his move from Bellator, Chandler has become one of the most captivating figures in the lightweight division. In his UFC debut, Chandler ravaged Dan Hooker in the very first round and won via KO/TKO. Subsequently, Chandler took up...
UFCfightsports.tv

Is Kayla Harrison Ready For UFC? Dana White Isn’t So Sure

UFC President Dana White has interest in Kayla Harrison but he isn’t sure that her team thinks she’s ready. Harrison is the 2019 PFL Women’s Lightweight Champion. She has a perfect pro MMA record of 9-0 with seven of those nine victories ending in a finish. While Harrison has looked dominant, it could be a different story against a new crop of competition.
UFCchatsports.com

Dana White: Donald Cerrone Will Get Another Fight in the UFC

It looks like Donald Cerrone will receive another opportunity to step into the Octagon. UFC president Dana White confirmed to TSN that the popular veteran will get another fight in the promotion following a first-round technical knockout loss to Alex Morono in the UFC on ESPN 24 co-main event this past Saturday night. Cerrone was originally slated to face Diego Sanchez in a 170-pound bout on the card, but plans changed when “The Ultimate Fighter 1” winner was released from the promotion shortly before the event.
UFCfightsports.tv

Dana White Casts Doubt On Nick Diaz’s UFC Return

UFC President Dana White isn’t exactly sold on Nick Diaz having the desire to step back inside the Octagon. Diaz and his team had the MMA world buzzing by teasing a return to pro MMA competition. Footage surfaced of Diaz training and he looked to be in fighting shape. Recently, White said he’s willing to offer the Stockton native a fight.
UFCABC News

Charles Oliveira earns TKO win over Michael Chandler to claim UFC lightweight title

HOUSTON -- It took more than 10 years, a failed drop in weight class and more than his fair share of ups and downs, but Charles Oliveira is finally a UFC champion. Oliveira finished Michael Chandler via TKO at 19 seconds of the second round Saturday night in the main event of UFC 262 at Toyota Center. With the victory, Oliveira captured the vacant UFC lightweight title.
UFCSherdog

Dana White: Time, Accumulated Damage Has ‘Definitely Hit’ Tony Ferguson

At UFC 262, Tony Ferguson looked to be far removed from the 12-bout winning streak he authored from 2013 to 2019. “El Cucuy” was outgrappled and largely dominated over the course of three rounds in Saturday’s co-main event at the Toyota Center in Houston, as Beneil Dariush rolled to a unanimous decision triumph in their lightweight bout. That makes three straight defeats for “The Ultimate Fighter 13” winner, who also has fallen to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in lopsided fashion over the course of the past year.