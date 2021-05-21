“Moving on”- Dana White has another suggestion for Jon Jones

UFC president Dana White says a matchup between former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former 205lbs kingpin Jon Jones is possible. Miocic recently lost his belt when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March, but he remains one of the top heavyweights in the sport and has given no indication yet that he will be retiring despite the brutal KO loss. Ngannou is currently set to take on Derrick Lewis in a rematch that marks his first title defense, which means that Jones — who was originally set to fight the winner of Ngannou vs. Lewis — is currently on the sidelines waiting for a fight to be booked. With both Miocic and Jones both without opponents and with both men looking to fight for the heavyweight belt, a matchup with them is possible.