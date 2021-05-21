newsbreak-logo
Music

The CEO, Featuring Sevendust's Vince Hornsby, Announce June Release Date For 'Redemption' Album

By Jason Price
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the announcement of their debut album Redemption, out June 25th via Rat Pak Records, Georgia hard-rockers The CEO are out with their brand-new single of the same name. “Redemption” is an up-tempo rocker that features an intense and inspiring vocal performance from Mack Mullins, with sludgy guitars and a piercing rhythm section featuring Vince Hornsby of Sevendust rounding out the track. The head-banging rocker features an accompanying music video, showcasing the group doing what they do best and delivering a heartfelt and rocking performance, while Mack sings about taking control of one’s legacy and destiny. Watch the music video for “Redemption” here:

