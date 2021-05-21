The CEO, Featuring Sevendust’s Vince Hornsby, Announce June Release Date For ‘Redemption’ Album
Fresh off the announcement of their debut album Redemption, out June 25th via Rat Pak Records, Georgia hard-rockers The CEO are out with their brand-new single of the same name. “Redemption” is an up-tempo rocker that features an intense and inspiring vocal performance from Mack Mullins, with sludgy guitars and a piercing rhythm section featuring Vince Hornsby of Sevendust rounding out the track. The head-banging rocker features an accompanying music video, showcasing the group doing what they do best and delivering a heartfelt and rocking performance, while Mack sings about taking control of one’s legacy and destiny. Watch the music video for “Redemption” here:www.iconvsicon.com