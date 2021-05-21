Popping Tylenol Post Vaccination? Make Sure Not To Drink Too Much Of This

As you know from the laundry list at the end of any pharmaceutical commercial, prescription medications come with a flurry of warnings, which is why they must be approved and given out by your doctor. Over-the-counter (OTC) medications, on the other hand, may seem safe for the most part because you can pick them up without a prescription—but there are some risks that come with these medications too. For instance, experts have long cautioned against consuming Tylenol and alcohol together, as it could result in liver damage. However, it turns out, alcohol isn't the only drink you need to be careful of with Tylenol. One study says mixing the pain relievers with another popular beverage can pose a serious risk. Read on to find out what drink should be consumed with caution if you're taking Tylenol.