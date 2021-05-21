Popping Tylenol Post Vaccination? Make Sure Not To Drink Too Much Of This
Tylenol can have adverse reactions when paired with alcohol and medications, but also substances you consume every day. Tylenol is one of those things many of us always have on hand. Now that we’re all on our way to being fully vaccinated, Tylenol is a nice precaution when it comes to avoiding annoying side effects, like a sore arm. And while it is an over the counter medicine, there are some substances that shouldn’t mix with it. This list includes obvious substances, like alcohol, and less obvious ones like coffee.thefreshtoast.com