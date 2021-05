The British government has given its strongest statement yet in support of Israel's bombardment of Gaza, saying the country has a "legitimate right to defend itself".Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday Middle East minister James Cleverly made only a brief mention of making sure "all actions are proportionate" and avoiding civilian casualties.He focused condemnation of "acts of terrorism by Hamas" and said Israel was reacting to provocation by Hamas."The UK unequivocally condemns the firing of rockets at Jerusalem and other locations within Israel," Mr Cleverly said."We strongly condemn these acts of terrorism by Hamas and other terrorist...