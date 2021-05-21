newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Woman in the Window’: How the Ending Makes a Bad Movie Even Worse

By Matt Goldberg
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for The Woman in the Window]. The Woman in the Window is not a great film. Its twists are obvious; its characters are dull; it wants to be in the vein of a Hitchcockian thriller without really adding or commenting on that style of movie; and it wastes a top-notch cast. And yet it still kind of keeps its head above water by approaching the interesting angle that voyeurism is a form of escapism and that when we look outside for our lives into other people’s business, we’re also running away from our own problems. You can see this as Anna (Amy Adams) refuses to examine her own guilt and trauma over driving her family off a cliff and killing her husband and daughter. Anna has retreated so far from the world that she’s also retreated from reality, and the film’s natural endpoint feels more like her realization that her husband and daughter are dead. That’s the arc of going from delusion to acceptance, and while it may not be a flashy conclusion for a thriller, it would at least feel honest.

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Russell
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Amy Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Woman In The Window#Dead People#Real Things#Face Time#Tragic Rage#Betrayal#Escapism#Delusion#Daughter#Neighbor Boy Ethan#Husband#Voyeurism#Style#Driving#Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The woman in the window: Amy Adams’ chilling movie with two Marvel stars

The prestigious Amy Adams He will return to the Netflix screen to star in a new movie that promises to be disturbing: The woman at the window. The plot will be full of suspense and what seems like one more story about the neighbor who looks at what he should not, he becomes a policeman where mystery reigns. In addition, the film has a great cast that includes two Marvel figures. When is it released and why should you see it?
MoviesObserver

‘The Woman in the Window’ Is a Misbegotten Catastrophe

An unshaken cocktail of other much better movies, this dramatically turgid, prestige-tinged murder thriller isn’t terribly good, sadly. There’s little weight, not much style and even less sense to the psychological terror The Woman in the Window attempts to inflict. The roles are so profoundly underwritten that the talented cast seems at a loss as to how to make any sense of them at all. (The barely there Jennifer Jason Leigh, one of the fiercest forces to blaze on movie screens over the past 40 years, seems more confused and out of place than an Uber Eats driver that’s been given the wrong address.)
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Review: 'Woman in the Window' has intriguing ideas, messed-up ending

Everyone in "The Woman in the Window" thinks Amy Adams is out of her mind. The question is: Do we?. The adaptation of A.J. Finn's blockbuster novel has an intriguing, deeply cinematic idea. Its agoraphobic heroine, a psychologist named Anna (Adams), spends every day in sleepwear, drinking, abusing prescription meds and watching old black-and-white movies on TV. Grieving the end of a marriage, she's gone down such a dark hole that the movies begin to blur with her life, which director Joe Wright visualizes by blending clips from "Laura" and "Rear Window" into scenes of Anna dozing on her sofa with a half-empty bottle of booze.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Woman in the Window’ review: Amy Adams comes down with a bad case of ‘Rear Window’-itis

Everything has a chance to go wrong with a movie long before the actors show up. The latest proof of this truth just. Taken from a bestselling novel by Daniel Mallory writing under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, “The Woman in the Window” comes from director Joe Wright. Like all filmmakers he is fallible. He also has “Atonement,” the supple 2005 “Pride & Prejudice” and “Darkest Hour,” for which Gary Oldman won an Oscar, on his resume.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Woman in the Window’ review: Amazing house stars in lousy movie

The long-gestating thriller “The Woman in the Window,” based on A.J. Finn’s novel, is here, and it sure is dusty. Said glass pane belongs to the cavernous New York home of Anna (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic child psychologist who’s currently separated from her husband. It doesn’t matter much that she’s afraid to leave her house, because her Upper West Side brownstone is ginormous. Its pristine kitchen takes up half a floor, there is a dramatic atrium skylight and a lovely roof garden. I wouldn’t leave it either!
TV SeriesSFGate

Widow Grapples With Shifting Realities in Stephen King Adaptation 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s 2006 novel Lisey’s Story, set to premiere June 4th. The show stars Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon and is set two years after the death of Lisey’s husband, the famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). The trailer teases a handful of intriguing threads, including Scott’s tendency to become “unstuck” from reality and the scavenger hunt he seems to have left for Lisey.
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Woman in the Window’ Marks the End of the Old Hollywood System

“The Woman in the Window” is many things. But this star-studded, twisty Hitchcockian thriller was never intended to debut on May 14 on Netflix with a 40 Metascore. That was hardly the original plan for this handsome, well-appointed New York whodunit, cast with Oscar perennials like Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore, which was targeted for primetime October 4, 2019 release.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was The Woman in the Window Filmed?

Helmed by the acclaimed cinematic voice of Joe Wright, ‘The Woman in the Window’ is a psychological thriller that is in equal parts disturbing and compelling. Based on the book of the same name by Daniel Mallory (under the pseudonym A. J. Finn), the story unveils a mystery seen through the eyes of an unreliable protagonist named Dr. Anna Fox, who has agoraphobia. Tormented by her own debilitating psychological condition, she finds it difficult to leave the apartment and mingle with the outside world.
MoviesWashington Post

Despite its sparkling pedigree, ‘The Woman in the Window’ is a dud of a movie

The pedigree of “The Woman in the Window” is so impressive that is looks like a no-lose proposition: In this twisty psychological thriller, based on A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel, Amy Adams plays an agoraphobic child psychologist whose voyeuristic obsession with her new neighbors leads her into an increasingly perilous labyrinth of lies and distorted identities.
MoviesThe Oakland Press

Movies: 'Spiral,' 'Profile,' 'Rockfield,' 'The Woman in the Window' ...

Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock and Max Minghella sharpen their blades in "Spiral: From the Book of Saw," which raises the game for the long-lived horror franchise. Opening Friday, March 14, in theaters. Also Showing (all subject to change)... • "Finding You": A romantic drama about a music conservatory violinist...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Woman in the Window Ending Explained: What Actually Happened And How It All Wrapped Up

Netflix viewers finally got the chance to see Amy Adams as the agoraphobic Dr. Anna Fox in The Woman in the Window, released on the streaming service after a couple of years of rewrites, studio drama and delays. The twisty thriller was based on the book of the same name by A.J. Finn, and while it stayed fairly loyal to the book, adapting the multi-faceted story, which largely takes place in one isolated setting, proved to be quite the challenge.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Actors Who Thought They Were Bigger than the Show They Were On

It’s bound to create an argument if anyone decides to say that one actor or another wasn’t as important as they believed themselves to be on any given show since some people might have the idea of defending those that could be named. Some actors tend to think a little too highly of themselves at times and develop the bad habit of thinking that they’re worth more than they’re already getting paid, or confident that they don’t need the show that’s been keeping their popularity at a certain level and feel the need to leave. The sad part is that those that have left the shows that have helped them out have often found that life is a little harder when the fame they thought they deserved isn’t bound to be granted to them anywhere else. In some cases, those actors that have been fired have discovered that while they might still be able to get work, it’s nowhere near as great as they thought it would be. The thing about this is that some actors are great on the shows that allowed their fame to skyrocket, but once they leave those shows they find out that their fame doesn’t extend as far as they believed it did.
Violent CrimesMovieMaker

How to Make a Movie in 48 Hours

Think you need a year to learn how to make a movie? Four years? A long apprenticeship? At New York City’s Weekend Film School, aspiring auteurs can learn the tools they need—both creative and professional—to stop talking about movies and start making them… and, according to Joe Mefford, it takes them all of 48 hours.
Moviesgetindianews.com

The Woman In The Window Movie Premieres Watch Online On Netflix, Review, Story, Cast, IMDB Ratings!

As we all know that the OTT platforms are continuously releasing brand new and interesting movies to entertain their viewers. Another most-awaited and anticipating movie are ready for its release on the digital platform. It is an upcoming American movie based on a psychological thriller that is directly releasing on the OTT platform. In the movie, you will see many brilliant and talented actors who have performed commendably in the film. This is Joe Wright’s film which is featuring Amy Adams and Gary Oldman and many actors. The movie is scheduled to be streamed on May 14, 2021, on the Netflix app.
Moviesask.com

“The Woman in the Window” Review: Hitchcockian Vibes in a Movie That Won’t Make You Forget the Book

Amy Adams in “The Woman in the Window.” Photo Courtesy: Netflix. Ever since I read A.J. Finn’s debut novel The Woman in the Window, I’ve been obsessed with its film adaptation. The 2018 book is the perfect heir to the throne of previous unputdownable psychological thrillers Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. Finn — pen name for Daniel Mallory — worked as a book editor, studied Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels at Oxford, and “has a history of imposture, and of duping people with false stories about disease and death,” according to a 2019 New Yorker profile on the author that only makes his work seem more intriguing.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'The Woman In The Window'

“Army of the Dead” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The Netflix film, which debuted on May 21 after a limited theatrical release, follows a group of mercenaries planning a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder, the movie initially featured comedian Chris D’Elia, but Tig Notaro was cast to replace him using reshoots and digital movie magic following several accusations against D’Elia of sexual misconduct.
MoviesTVOvermind

Real Life Bizarre Stuff That Happened on the Set of The Shining

If there are any sets that are going to experience odd happenings then they would have to be the sets of horror movies, particularly those that deal with ghosts and madness on a level that is utterly terrifying all on its own without any embellishment. The Shining wasn’t exactly the favorite movie of many people when it first came out, but the fact is that over the years it’s become such a legend that people have continued to theorize about it and search for hidden meanings with such fervor that it’s become a phenomenon that a lot of people can’t help but marvel over. There might have been more weird happenings that took place on the movie set, but the fact is that a lot of the strange things that happened on this set had more to do with getting the actors into character. The fire that destroyed two sets didn’t really have a solid explanation that many people managed to hear, but the cheese sandwiches that the director, Stanley Kubrick, fed to Jack Nicholson in order to get him into character, the fact that Kubrick emotionally wrecked Shelley Duvall, and even the typing of the insane mantra that Jack Torrance was responsible for in the movie are oddities to be certain since the movie was about a man who was slowly but surely going mad and seeing ghosts within the halls of the empty, historic hotel known as the Overlook, a place that had a long history that many people have memorized by now, and that has lived on in notoriety all these years since people want the fiction to be real so often that some folks will actually confuse the veil between reality and fiction as little more than window dressing as they peer into the madness that Stephen King offered us so long ago.