‘The Woman in the Window’: How the Ending Makes a Bad Movie Even Worse

If there are any sets that are going to experience odd happenings then they would have to be the sets of horror movies, particularly those that deal with ghosts and madness on a level that is utterly terrifying all on its own without any embellishment. The Shining wasn’t exactly the favorite movie of many people when it first came out, but the fact is that over the years it’s become such a legend that people have continued to theorize about it and search for hidden meanings with such fervor that it’s become a phenomenon that a lot of people can’t help but marvel over. There might have been more weird happenings that took place on the movie set, but the fact is that a lot of the strange things that happened on this set had more to do with getting the actors into character. The fire that destroyed two sets didn’t really have a solid explanation that many people managed to hear, but the cheese sandwiches that the director, Stanley Kubrick, fed to Jack Nicholson in order to get him into character, the fact that Kubrick emotionally wrecked Shelley Duvall, and even the typing of the insane mantra that Jack Torrance was responsible for in the movie are oddities to be certain since the movie was about a man who was slowly but surely going mad and seeing ghosts within the halls of the empty, historic hotel known as the Overlook, a place that had a long history that many people have memorized by now, and that has lived on in notoriety all these years since people want the fiction to be real so often that some folks will actually confuse the veil between reality and fiction as little more than window dressing as they peer into the madness that Stephen King offered us so long ago.