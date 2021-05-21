‘The Woman in the Window’: How the Ending Makes a Bad Movie Even Worse
[Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Woman in the Window]. The Woman in the Window is not a great film. Its twists are obvious; its characters are dull; it wants to be in the vein of a Hitchcockian thriller without really adding or commenting on that style of movie; and it wastes a top-notch cast. And yet it still kind of keeps its head above water by approaching the interesting angle that voyeurism is a form of escapism and that when we look outside for our lives into other people's business, we're also running away from our own problems. You can see this as Anna (Amy Adams) refuses to examine her own guilt and trauma over driving her family off a cliff and killing her husband and daughter. Anna has retreated so far from the world that she's also retreated from reality, and the film's natural endpoint feels more like her realization that her husband and daughter are dead. That's the arc of going from delusion to acceptance, and while it may not be a flashy conclusion for a thriller, it would at least feel honest.