USDA to begin loan payments to minority farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability announcing loan payments for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The direct farm loan payments were made available by the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act, which was a piece of the American Rescue Plan Act, the most recent coronavirus relief package. That included $4 billion in debt relief for minority farmers (along with an additional $1 billion in other aid). The USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis.www.agdaily.com