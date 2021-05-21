newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

USDA to begin loan payments to minority farmers

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency published the first notice of funding availability announcing loan payments for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The direct farm loan payments were made available by the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act, which was a piece of the American Rescue Plan Act, the most recent coronavirus relief package. That included $4 billion in debt relief for minority farmers (along with an additional $1 billion in other aid). The USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis.

www.agdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Farmers Markets#Government Funding#Equity Loan#White Farmers#The Farm Loan Programs#Keepseagle#Foodroots Program#Cultivate Charlottesville#Sections 1005#An Equity Commission#Usa Today#Usda Programs#Minority Farmers#Loan Payments#Usda Programming#Funding Availability#Ranchers#Qualifying Loans#Farmland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA opens CRP enrollment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has opened enrollment in the Conservation Reserve Program with higher payment rates, new incentives and a more targeted focus on the program’s role in climate change mitigation. USDA has also announced investments in partnerships to increase climate-smart agriculture, including $330 million in 85 Regional Conservation...
AgricultureThe Daily Star

Initiatives taken to give loans to farmers to buy agricultural machinery: Razzaque

The government is taking initiatives to provide loans to farmers to buy agricultural machinery, Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said today. The minister said various agricultural equipment, including combined harvesters and reapers, are being given to farmers with 50-60 per cent subsidy in different regions. "But even after giving subsidy,...
AgricultureDaily Leader

USDA announces funding for socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency recently announced the availability of $2 million to establish partnerships with organizations to provide outreach and technical assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The funding was made possible by USDA’s new Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, an effort to distribute resources more broadly and to put greater emphasis on outreach to small and socially disadvantaged producers impacted by the pandemic.
Agriculture977wmoi.com

USDA Forecasts Record Farm Exports in FY 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast, released today, projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.
AgricultureNewton Kansan

Large nonprofits, private and public lands can take advantage of new climate benefits offered by the USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency today announced an initiative to measure the climate benefits of Conservation Reserve Program contracts. The agency said this multi-year effort will enable the USDA to better target CRP toward climate outcomes and improve existing models and conservation planning tools while increasing climate-smart solutions to address climate change.
AgricultureRoll Call Online

USDA and Black farmers

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack sits down with Mary C. Curtis to discuss Black farmers and the USDA plan to provide debt relief to socially disadvantaged borrowers through the March COVID-19 relief law. That means Black farmers who have lost 90 percent of their land in the last century, in...
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

USDA Farmers-to-Families Food Give-Away Set for Saturday

The Holy Assembly Church of God in Pasadena, Friends of the Miracle Mile and the Pasadena Community Coalition scheduled a USDA Farmers-to Families Food Give-Away on Saturday, May 29, starting at 8:30 a.m., at 55 East Villa Street in Pasadena. The USDA Farmers-to-Families Food Box Program was implemented starting last...
EconomySidney Herald

NDSU to offer Drought Relief Programs webinar set

Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on Monday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Central time.
Congress & Courtspanolian.com

Hyde-Smith Says USDA Must Act to Offset Catfish Losses Due to Bird Predation

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today highlighted the staggering losses caused by bird predation on Mississippi catfish ponds in an effort to prod the U.S. Department of Agriculture to cover those costs under an emergency assistance program. Hyde-Smith focused on bird predation losses at a Senate Agriculture Committee confirmation hearing...
Agricultureseafoodsource.com

Winners of giant USDA pollock, catfish buys announced

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded nearly USD 20.9 million (EUR 17 million) in contracts as it continues to purchase Alaska pollock for use in federal food and nutrition assistance programs. Two suppliers nabbed the pollock contracts: Seattle, Washington-based Trident Seafood earned USD 15.1 million (EUR 12.4 million) worth...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA to Host Market Based Webinars for Livestock Producers

National Beef Month has been taking place through May, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is using the month to roll out several market-based education tools for cattle and livestock producers. The Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Associate Deputy Administrator, Taylor Cox, says upcoming webinars will be held to help producers better understand and use AMS livestock mandatory reporting data.
AgricultureTheInterMountain.com

Pork group asks USDA to support faster speeds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A group representing pork producers urged the federal government Tuesday to let them continue an effort to speed up the processing of pigs into bacon and ham despite a union’s claim that the increased volume endangers workers. The National Pork Producers Council, an industry trade...
Agriculturewhitehallledger.com

USDA to Begin Loan Payments to Socially Disadvantaged Borrowers under American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) published the first notice of funding availability (NOFA) (PDF, 242 KB) announcing loan payments for eligible borrowers with qualifying direct farm loans under the American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005. The official NOFA will be published in the Federal Register early next week and USDA expects payments to begin in early June and continue on a rolling basis. A subsequent notice addressing guaranteed loan balances and direct loans that no longer have collateral and have been previously referred to the Department of Treasury for debt collection for offset, will be published within 120 days.
AgricultureSan Saba News & Star

USDA to invest $15 million through Innovation Grants Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and innovation to address our nation’s…
Agriculturenprillinois.org

Debt Relief For Black Farmers Faces Backlash From Banks, Other Farmers

Almost $4 billion in debt relief is set to go out to Black farmers and other farmers of color in June, part of President Biden’s coronavirus relief bill. But the banks that hold those loans say that they will lose profits off of the interest payments, and white farmers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the grounds that these payments are racist toward them.
Congress & CourtsFence Post

USDA: Only DOJ can decide to appeal line speed ruling

Less than a day after the National Pork Producers Council urged the Agriculture Department to appeal a federal district court ruling on faster line speeds in slaughterhouses, USDA said only the Justice Department can make a decision about the appeal. “Only the DOJ’s Office of the Solicitor General decides whether...
Agriculturekbhbradio.com

Learn about state, federal drought management, relief programs

FARGO, ND – Producers who are experiencing drought-related challenges will have an opportunity to learn more about the programs the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) has to offer during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota FSA are hosting on June 7 at 11 a.m. Central time.