newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

The Friends Experience is offering an interactive look back on the popular sitcom

By Everett Catts @NeighborEverett
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hit NBC sitcom “Friends” has been off the air since 2004, but metro Atlanta fans of the TV show can relive some of their favorite episodes through The Friends Experience, a new interactive exhibition in Sandy Springs. In honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the exhibition will come to...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitcom#Legendary Television#We Are Your Friends#Episodes#Popular Products#Nbc#Superfly X#Consumer Products And#Television Group#Hbo Max#Perimeter Pointe#Nostalgia#Exclusive Products#Superfly X#Unlimited Access#Moments#Tickets#Central Perk#Metro Atlanta Fans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III. In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back." The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their...
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

One week, 4 days, 4 new plays: Alliance’s 17th “Kendeda Week” begins Tuesday

The Alliance Theatre this week continues to spotlight some of the best emerging playwrights in the country with Zoom readings of plays by the four finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. The readings are free, talkbacks follow each one and registration is required. The 2021 winner, the thriller DATA by Brooklyn-based Matthew Libby, opened May 6 and runs through Sunday.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GAudiscovermusic.com

Migos Confirms Release Date For New Album ‘Culture III’

Acclaimed Atlanta rap trio Migos didn’t mince words when announcing their new LP, Culture III. The following statement was released today by the group through their label Quality Control Music, located in Atlanta, GA, in response to questions about the album. “June 11th. We’re Back.”. After releasing “Straightenin,” their first...
Atlanta, GAHouston Chronicle

The Great Pivot: How a Live Event Sketching & Video Animation Company Navigated the Pandemic & Successfully Transformed Their Business Model

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. In March 2020, The Sketch Effect's Founder and CEO William Warren went for an afternoon run, noticing that it was unusually quiet when Atlanta’s highways would normally be choked with traffic. The weight of the coming pandemic was starting to settle in and The Sketch Effect began to see the first of many blows to the company.
Chamblee, GAfox5atlanta.com

Getting a taste of Thailand at Tum Pok Pok

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Its name comes from the sound of chilis being beaten and ground in a mortar — but the sound you’re most likely to hear inside Chamblee’s Tum Pok Pok is that of satisfied customers clearing their plates. Tum Pok Pok is a new addition to metro Atlanta’s...
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

Events on the Atlanta calendar

1. Gunna Marley ATL concert; 2. Traces of You a Creative Wellness Gathering; 3. FDHA's - Black Men's Health Barbershop Initiative; 4. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — GA; 5. 9th Annual Alzheimer's Music Festival 2021 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA;
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Chick-fil-A’s New Concept Coming to Metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A is launching a new delivery-only concept, and it plans to bring it to Georgia. The Atlanta-based fast food chain said it is starting a stand-alone delivery kitchen concept — something other restaurants have experimented with as a way to get food to consumers without the cost of traditional dining rooms.
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GAKEYT

Bobby Brown opens up about coping with losing Whitney Houston and his kids

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — As in his 2009 hit, Every Little Step, Grammy Award winning performer Bobby Brown walks with new new purpose and truth. At 52, he opened up to CBS46’s Karyn Greer about the deaths of his 2 children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr, his ex-wife Whitney Houston to drugs, as well as his ongoing battle to get clean and stay sober.
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

City Winery Atlanta reopens for dinner and more dining news from the week

City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market reopened for dinner May 12, with events returning on May 17. New executive chef Will Artley previously worked in the kitchens of Washington D.C. restaurants, appeared on Food Network’s “Chopped” and was a guest chef at the White House and as a collaboration with former First Lady Michelle Obama on the national “Chefs on the Move” project.