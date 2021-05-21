newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Nexus Demo - Yuito Gameplay Hard Difficulty - 4K/60FPS

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demo for Scarlet Nexus is now available on Xbox platforms, with two playable characters and two separate missions. Check out Yuito's mission played on hard difficulty in 4K, captured on the Xbox Series X. Scarlet Nexus is an action RPG from Bandai Namco, developed by many of the same minds behind Code Vein, as well as the Tales series. It features two playable protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, who are cadets in the OSF (Others Suppression Force). It combines fast paced character action with relationship building RPG mechanics, all set in a world that is powered by powers of the brain.

www.ign.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60fps#Playable Characters#Xbox Platforms#Bandai Namco#Osf#Rpg Mechanics#4k#Character Action#Missions#Code Vein#Tales#The Brain#Powers#Relationship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Sherwood Extreme brings wacky speedrunning to Xbox later this year

If you’ve ever thought that chickens would make a fantastic means of travel when attempting speedrunning challenges, this could be the game you’ve been needing in your life. Score attack arcade shooter Sherwood Extreme will launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year and features feathered jetpacks, along with all manner of other equally daft features, including the ability to ride your co-op partners.
ComicsDestructoid

Sunrise's Scarlet Nexus anime will premiere in Japan July 1

A lot of us are keeping a close eye on upcoming apocalyptic hack 'n' slasher Scarlet Nexus, which is headed PC and consoles in June. Developer/publisher Bandai Namco has a lot of confidence in the stylish-looking franchise, as it has already commissioned a tie-in anime, set to premiere in Japan July 1.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Apex Legends will fix Arenas map exploit on Phase Runner

An Apex Legends dev has responded to an issue where players are able to get out of the map in certain Arenas maps, pretty much guaranteeing themselves a win. With the start of Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, Respawn Entertainment introduced a whole new way to play the battle royale title – a 3v3 Arenas mode.
Video GamesGamespot

Scarlet Nexus' Anime-Style Action Has Potential But Hasn't Fully Impressed Yet

Scarlet Nexus makes a good first impression: fast anime-style action with an attitude and wild visual flourishes to go along with it. There's a bit of a Platinum Games vibe, and maybe you see a lot of Astral Chain in its aesthetic and premise. If you're anything like me, that's enough to grab your attention. However, after getting a hands-on preview of Scarlet Nexus (about three hours played through the Parsec streaming platform), I think it has more to prove before I'm convinced of its potential.
Video GamesGematsu

Scarlet Nexus demo announced; final hands-on previews, gameplay, and screenshots

Bandai Namco will release a demo for “brainpunk” action RPG Scarlet Nexus, the company announced. It will be playable first on Xbox Series. Additionally, several outlets went live today with final hands-on previews, including new gameplay footage and screenshots. Here are a few of the outlets covering the game today: 4Gamer.net (Japanese), Famitsu (Japanese), Gamer.ne.jp (Japanese), GAME Watch (Japanese), Game Informer, Games Radar, Eurogamer, IGN, Push Square, and VG247.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Hands On: Gravity Rush, Freedom Wars Fans Will Feel at Home in Scarlet Nexus on PS5, PS4

The disbandment of Japan Studio hit PlayStation fans hard this year, but playing the first three hours of Scarlet Nexus this month left us reminiscing about Gravity Rush and Freedom Wars. Make no mistake, the Bandai Namco action role-playing release very much has its own identity – but if you find yourself yearning for the aforementioned Sony exclusives from ye olde days, then you’ll probably feel right at home here.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Scarlet Nexus is doing with its futuristic cityscape what Cyberpunk 2077 couldn’t

The best combat systems flow like water. There's perfect pacing throughout the heat of battle, with the player jumping back and forth between offensive action, defensive positioning, and everything in between. Action games really succeed when they empower the player, while never letting enemies become tiresome bullet sponges, so you don’t feel like you’re whacking your head against a brick wall. Scarlet Nexus absolutely nails this power balance between abnormal abilities and enemies that can take a beating.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Scarlet Nexus impressions: chaotic combat, and not in a good way

A dark futuristic world, psychokinetic powers, monsters shaped like slinkies with human hands... despite the limited amount of information Bandai Namco released about Scarlet Nexus over the last year, what we had seen pointed towards a fairly unique action-RPG. In particular, the gameplay trailers suggested that Scarlet Nexus would boast some truly crunchy combat: after all, it's not every day you can smack a car down on a mutated unicorn's head.
pushsquare.com

Scarlet Nexus, Life Is Strange: True Colors Reveal PS5 Controller Features

Sony’s promoting the PlayStation 5 controller hard today. Along with the announcement that two new colours will be joining the platform’s product portfolio, the firm has also invited a half-dozen developers onto the PS Blog in order to talk about how they’re leveraging the hardware. Much of this we already knew – like how all Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s weapons will “feel” different – but there’s some new information in the article as well.
Video GamesGamespot

Sony Reveals How PS5's DualSense Controller Works With Ratchet & Clank, Returnal, Scarlet Nexus, And More

One of the most exciting and innovative elements of the PlayStation 5 is the DualSense controller, which has haptic feedback that allows for all manner of possibilities. Following the announcement of two new PS5 DualSense controller colors, Sony has now announced how the DualSense controller will be used to provide unique experiences in a number of upcoming games, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Subnautica: Below Zero, GhostWire: Tokyo, Life is Strange: True Colors, and Scarlet Nexus.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – New Gameplay Today (4K)

When people think back to the heyday of the mascot platformer, Ratchet and Clank stand on equal footing with the bandicoots and purple dragons of the world. Just as the former had its day in the sun last year with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, developer Insomniac Games is bringing back these icons in a big way. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is less than a month away but we're giving you a brief look at the game on this episode of New Gameplay Today!
Video GamesIGN

15 Minutes of Days Gone PC Gameplay - 1440p 60fps

Check out the first opening moments of Days Gone on PC. For the sake of time, we've skipped over all of the early cutscenes so we can get right to the gameplay. Check out the PC specs this was capture on below: Intel Core i7-8700k (3.7 ghz) 16GBs DDR5 Ram Geforce RTX 2080ti.
Video Gamestechacute.com

Frontier Releases ‘Elite Dangerous: Odyssey’ Expansion for PC

A few years ago, Frontier released Elite Dangerous, an open-world space flight simulation game that has a 1:1 scale ratio of the Milky Way. Since then, it has experienced critical acclaim, with its latest expansion Elite Dangerous: Beyond getting nominated for “Evolving Game” during the 2019 British Academy Games Awards.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Depths DLC arrives later this month

Mojang Studios has announced Hidden Depths, Minecraft Dungeons. Hidden Depths will take players on an "awe-inspiring aquatic adventure" to fight a "spreading corruption that has reached the darkest depths of the ocean." Aside from this brief description, Mojang Studios hasn't said much on the expansion, but we can likely expect new enemy types, loot, enchantments, and a fresh batch of achievements.
Video Gamesvg247.com

It looks like inXile’s next game is going to be an FPS RPG

InXile Entertainment, the development studio behind the Wasteland series and Torment: Tides of Numenera, has teased its next game as an FPS RPG. The studio dropped a hint about its next project in a reply to an Xbox tweet yesterday. The Xbox account asked “What kind of game should I play next?” to which inXile replied “Pulled NEW + FPS + RPG.”
Video GamesIGN

Biomutant - PC Gameplay Footage

Check out the video for a look at unedited gameplay footage of Biomutant, captured on PC. Biomutant launches on May 25, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Video GamesIGN

Remnant: From the Ashes - PlayStation 5 Gameplay Video (4K)

Watch 10 minutes of thrilling gameplay for the third-person survival action shooter, Remnant: From the Ashes, showcasing some action-packed boss battles in 4K on the PlayStation 5. In the video, witness as a lone survivor takes on the ghoulish Root archer boss, Shroud, along with its minions, and then faces Singe, the massive fire-breathing Root dragon. A free next-gen upgrade patch is available today and adds the option to run the game at 4K resolution at 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.