Scarlet Nexus Demo - Yuito Gameplay Hard Difficulty - 4K/60FPS

The demo for Scarlet Nexus is now available on Xbox platforms, with two playable characters and two separate missions. Check out Yuito's mission played on hard difficulty in 4K, captured on the Xbox Series X. Scarlet Nexus is an action RPG from Bandai Namco, developed by many of the same minds behind Code Vein, as well as the Tales series. It features two playable protagonists, Yuito and Kasane, who are cadets in the OSF (Others Suppression Force). It combines fast paced character action with relationship building RPG mechanics, all set in a world that is powered by powers of the brain.