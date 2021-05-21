Today on KSR: Kentucky basketball recruiting heats up

With the foundation of Kentucky’s 2020-21 roster set following the point guard additions of TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler over the course of the last week, John Calipari and the UK coaching staff have officially turned their attention to the 2022 recruiting class. And with in-person recruiting set to return on June 1, the program has begun laying the groundwork for what is expected to be one of the most chaotic summers in recent memory.