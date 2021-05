During a normal year, the first weekend of May is a massive deal in the movie world. It's been established as the beginning of the summer blockbuster season, and it usually sees the release of a massive new release (typically from Marvel Studios). As we all know, however, and have heard/read thousands of times, 2021 is not a normal year. While we are certainly edging back towards normal while continuing to deal with the pandemic, studios are still being hesitant about putting out their biggest tentpole features while theaters continue to operate at reduced capacity. Because of this, the biggest new film to arrive on the big screen this past Friday was Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham, and while it did enough business to become the number one ticket seller in North America, the numbers aren't exactly staggering.