May is National Foster Care Month: Mavs committed to helping organizations like Dallas CASA

By Tamara Jolee
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 1 day ago
Dallas Mavericks digital content producer Shelbie Sumter always knew she wanted to serve at-risk children in some capacity. Every time she heard about Dallas CASA — a local organization that uses volunteers to advocate for abused children — something would poke her spirit. This was especially true during the long days of the pandemic. Sumter simply couldn’t shake the feeling that thousands of kids were in need and hurting.

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

