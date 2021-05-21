newsbreak-logo
Provo, UT

Drought could bring bears closer to people

By Dan Bammes
kslnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvo police said a bear was spotted wandering through the neighborhood near 900 East and Center Street early Friday morning. The bear didn’t hurt anyone, but its appearance is raising concern that this year’s drought could bring predators into urban areas this summer. Bears depend on many of the same...

kslnewsradio.com
Utah Stateusu.edu

Watering the Landscape with Less at USU

On an average summer day, the Utah State University Landscape Operations and Maintenance (LOAM) receives many calls about watering practices on campus. And now, in 2021, a year where the Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced a state of emergency in March due to drought, LOAM Manager Shane Richards wants the community to know that USU is actively conserving water.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Bodies of 2 missing jet skiers found in Utah Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — The bodies of two men reported missing after going jet skiing on Utah Lake were found Sunday, authorities said. Searchers found the body of one man at around 9:30 a.m. and found the second man soon after. The men, brothers believed to be in their 30s, were wearing life vests […]
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah COVID-19 update: 242 new cases, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, May 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 242 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and no additional deaths. That brings total known cases to 402,567. Confirmed COVID-19 deaths remain at 2,258. People tested for the coronavirus now stand at...
Salt Lake City, UTKUTV

'Keep an eye to the sky' on Sunday with thunderstorms expected, forecasters say

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Scattered thunderstorms were expected in northern Utah on Sunday and forecasters advised those recreating outside to "keep an eye to the sky." Storms were expected to develop between noon and 2 p.m. from Provo to Ogden and to move northward toward the Utah-Idaho state line through the early evening, according to the National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City. 2News meteorologists project stormy weather is possible through approximately 7 p.m. for the Wasatch Front.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah StateKSLTV

Search Underway For Missing Jet Skiers On Utah Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Search and rescue crews were called out to the southern part of Utah Lake after family members reported two men missing. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Family member told officials the two men...
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

White water kayak racing today

PROVO CANYON, Utah. — Today, from 11:00 – 5:00, spectating will be available for the Provo River white water kayak race at the base of Bridal Veil Falls.  This is the third annual competition in the Utah County’s Provo Canyon, accessible by driving 40 minutes from Park City through Heber City, ending up adjacent to […]