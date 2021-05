— Do you love keeping things organized and running smoothly? Would you like to work for a place that serves the public, has job stability, great benefits, a great retirement system, and a great team to work with? Would you like to have 10 paid holidays per year (that’s right – 10!) How about ample sick leave and vacation leave and, if unused, may roll over to the next year? If so, Wayne County is the place! The Wayne County Commissioners are currently accepting employment applications for the full-time position of Administrative Secretary. Learn more about the position HERE. Download an application HERE.