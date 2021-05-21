newsbreak-logo
Aerion Supersonic Shuts Down, Ending Plans to Build Silent High Speed Business Jets

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerion Supersonic is shutting down, the company confirmed to CNBC. The Nevada-based company had planned to build business jets capable of silently flying nearly twice as fast as commercial aircraft. "In the current financial environment, it has proven hugely challenging to close on the scheduled and necessary large new capital...

