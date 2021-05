Health Promot Pract. 2021 May 20:15248399211017485. doi: 10.1177/15248399211017485. Online ahead of print. Universities have the ability to be a strong community collaborator in mitigating the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic and ensuring that vaccination becomes a community norm. With their in-house expertise, ability to increase the reach of a message, and potential for vaccinating a large number of people, universities can be at the forefront of leading our country back to prepandemic times. This article discusses how universities can collaborate with communities to ensure mass vaccination, as well as give strategies to increase immunization rates on campus and beyond.