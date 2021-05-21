newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox: Moncada turning into offensive force

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 04: Yoan Moncada #10 of the Chicago White Sox celebrates after hitting a double in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 04, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) When the Chicago White Sox left Minnesota...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buell#The Chicago White Sox#The Cincinnati Reds#Cincinnati#Bomber Jackets#Turning#Star#Vibrant Colors#American#Dylan Buell Getty Images#Plane#Photo#Chains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
Hair CareNWI.com

WATCH NOW: Barber goes from $5 fades in his grandma's Hammond kitchen to cutting the hair of White Sox superstars like Yoan Moncada

A Hammond native who started out cutting hair for $5 in his grandparents' house while he was still living in their basement is now giving haircuts in a tricked-out Mercedes truck to White Sox superstars like Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu, Luis Robert and Tim Anderson. Freddie Pintor, the owner of Big League Barbershop in Hammond and St. John, has been cutting the hair of White Sox stars at their homes and condos, outside Guaranteed Rate Field, in the parking lots of hotels and at Midway Airport. He rolls up in a custom Mercedes truck he's equipped with an antique barber chair, a full bar, television and a stereo system pumping out whatever tunes they prefer. A stylist for the South Siders, his growing list of ballplayer clients from the Sox includes Nick Madrigal, Leury Garcia and former right fielder Nomar Mazara. Pitcher Dylan Cease has asked for his number.
MLBsoxon35th.com

Postgame Report: White Sox 9, Royals 1

The White Sox offense absolutely exploded in the first inning, scoring 8 runs and eventually winning by a 9-1 final in Kansas City. Tim Anderson and Nick Madrigal started off the rally with back to back singles, Yoan Moncada hit a 2-RBI double, and Yasmani Grandal hit a sac fly to make things 3-0 in a hurry. After Andrew Vaughn doubled to score Yermin Mercedes, Leury Garcia tripled to score Vaughn, and Danny Mendick ripped a two-run homer for a 7-0 lead.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in three in win

Moncada went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Royals. Moncada got the fireworks started in the first inning when the White Sox scored eight runs. He plated Tim Anderson and Nick Madrigal with a two-run double that turned out to be the winning hit, then finished off the eight-run inning with an RBI single. The third baseman is slashing .262/.360/.393, and that's with a heady .357 BABIP.
MLBSports Illustrated

MLB DFS Plays: The Daily Diamond - Tuesday, May 11

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies: Possible light rain, cool temperatures, but the game should play. Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks: Warm temperatures again, and it looks as if the roof will be open. Pitchers. Walker Buehler, LAD (DK $9,800) Buehler faces a Mariners' squad with the sixth-highest strikeout rate...
Minnesota Statechatsports.com

Photos: Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins

White Sox right fielder Danny Mendick can't come up with a ball off the bat of Twins center fielder Max Kepler during the second inning on May 12, 2021, at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune)
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

White Sox race past Royals with 8-run first inning

Tim Anderson, Nick Madrigal and Yoan Moncada collected two hits apiece in an eight-run first inning that also featured a Danny Mendick two-run home run, as the visiting Chicago White Sox rode an early outburst to a 9-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night. Chicago pummeled Royals...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: There is need to take advantage of the Royals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 25: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during the first inning in the game against the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox are 22-13 and...
MLBrotoballer.com

Deep Dive: Should We Be Concerned About Yoan Moncada?

The idea of this article is to discuss, in depth, a specific player’s current profile and production. We will dive into why he is succeeding or struggling and discuss if there are reasons for concern or brighter days ahead. The intention here is to figure out what is going on...
MLBsoxon35th.com

Postgame Report: A South Side Split!

After sweeping Minnesota during the week, the White Sox split their doubleheader with Kansas City by scores of a 6-2 loss and 3-1 win today. Giolito had a rough, albeit unlucky, outing with 5 earned runs in game one over the course of six innings. He did strike out seven in the effort, and both home runs he gave up had an xBA under .200. The offense also got off to a slower start this afternoon, scoring just two runs in seven innings on sacrifice flies from Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn – however, the injury to Jose Abreu likely had a jarring effect on most of the team.
MLBBless You Boys

Let’s lose two! White Sox 3, Tigers 1; White Sox 11, Tigers 0

The Detroit Tigers dropped a pair of games to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday evening: a close 3-1 loss in Game 1, but a blowout, 11-0, in Game 2. A rainout on Wednesday necessitated a pair of seven-inning contests on Thursday, a decidedly nicer day and evening, weather-wise. The somewhat unusual start time (4:10 pm CDT) made for some strange shadows at the start of the twin-bill.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Late Offense leads White Sox past Twins

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox won their fourth straight, 9-3 over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Abreu went deep to left center on the first pitch he saw from Jorge Alcala (0-1) for his seventh...
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...