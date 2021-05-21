newsbreak-logo
Employee Arrives Late, Cool Boss Pulls Fire/Hire Switcheroo

After this employee came in late, their boss decided to use the minor infraction as an opportunity to give them a raise in the most convoluted, yet effective way possible. There are so many bad bosses out there, like this boss who said employee computers couldn't idle, or this boss who tried to take priority over the army. But at the end of the day, it's the cool and competent bosses who we remember the most, like this boss who used an eye gag to remove problem customers.

