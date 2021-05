In person events and shows are making their way back, and now a popular summer camp is back in session. The Springfield Theatre Centre traditionally has put on the PAVE summer camp for young performers for 3 2 week sessions where they would perform several musical numbers and a play. The camp did not go on last year because of the pandemic, but now it is back for 2 weeks (July 26-30 and August 2-6). Groups will consist of 10 campers, a teacher, and a Camp Assistant (CA). Usually taking place at the Hoogland, the summer camp will now be at SHG with mask wearing and social distancing, the performance at the end of the week will be recorded and streamed.