Remote school learning will cost the U.S. economy more than $1 trillion and will hamper gross domestic product growth by the year 2050, according to an economic forecast. Citing studies that remote learning reduces learning outcomes and leads to lower future earnings in the workforce, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania researchers recently showed that 2020 school closures reduced U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2050 by 3.6%. U.S. GDP surpassed $22 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, according to a government estimate.